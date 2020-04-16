Priddle named Technical Center Student of the Year

Travis Priddle is working toward graduation. He is working through graduation, and it looks like he will be working after graduation.
That is the work ethic that the 29 Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week all shared, and Priddle — the first Student of the Week for the 2019-20 school year — was chosen as the region’s Technical Center Student of the Year.
He was also selected as the Student of the Year from the Paducah Area Technical Center, a building marking its final year before making way for the Paducah Innovation Hub.
Priddle, a senior at McCracken County High School, has been working at First Marine in Calvert City for about 10 months, and has been putting in the hours since schools closed to in-person attendance last month.
He said that there are several aspects to being a good worker.
“The main key is being on time,” he said. “You also need to put your work into it and be dedicated.”
Since he was chosen Student of the Week for Sept. 13, Priddle has been training at the Paducah Area Technical Center and doing a lot of work at First Marine.
“I’ve actually got a full-time job there; I’m working full-time night shift,” he said. “I’m probably going to stay there for a few more years.”
Among the jobs he handles are repairing boats, installing pipes, changing wheels and shafts and working on rudders.
Other Area Technical Center Students of the Year — selected from each area technical center from around the region — include:
• Chase Adams, a junior at Hickman County High School representing the Four Rivers Career Academy. Adams is completing his second year in the welding program.
• Mason Cosner, a senior at Marshall County High School representing the Marshall County Technical Center. Cosner is completing his fourth year in the carpentry program.
• Alaina Davis, a senior at Calloway County High School representing the Murray-Calloway Area Technology Center. Davis is completing her second year in the carpentry program. She is the first female Technical Center Student of the Year.
• Noah Helphenstine, a senior at Caldwell County High School representing the Caldwell Regional Career Center. Helphenstine is completing his second year in the welding program.
• Blake Smith, a senior at Graves County High School representing the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center. Smith is completing his third year in the electricity program.
• Roy E. Yarbrough, a senior at Ballard Memorial High School representing the Ballard County Career Technical Center. Yarbrough is completing his fourth year in the welding program.
Chris Nelson is the executive vice president of Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky, the sponsor of the weekly Technical Center Student of the Week series in The Sun since its inception in fall 2017.
He said the purpose of the series was to help local technical center students find work with local businesses.
“It’s keeping the importance and availability of the skill trades in front of students and parents and the public in general,” he said. “It’s a great educational tool, showing that these are valuable local opportunities right here where students can stay and live and work and have a career.”
Nelson said that the series is gaining popularity locally and nationally.
“Our national AGC picks up the story every week, so it’s promoted nationwide,” he said. “It’s not just here locally and regionally, but those students are getting recognized nationwide through the media sources at our national office in Washington, D.C.
“We’re seeing more students get hired locally. … The gap between industry and education is closing.”
Joel Crider, the workforce coordinator for AGC of Western Kentucky and coordinator of the Technical Center Students program, said that Priddle would get $1,000 as the Region Student of the Year and the other Technical Center Students of the Year would get $500.
Sponsors have also provided enough money to buy tools for each Student of the Week related to their area of study.
Sponsors of the weekly series were published last week in full-page ads in The Sun. Other sponsors of year-end prizes for each Student of the Week include West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Murray State University, Mayfield Electric and Water Systems, Paducah Power System and West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.