MAYFIELD — Kentucky preschool and day care centers are still operating under strict COVID-19 restrictions. KY Kids Preschool in Mayfield is still not allowing parents to come inside the facility in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
“Loving on the kids, it’s very hard not to,” assistant director Jenny McNutt said Tuesday. “We blow our kisses, we throw our I love you signals to each other with our sign language.”
McNutt said the preschool can have only 15 students right now, but they normally have 27. Reducing the number of students they’re allowed to serve has put the parents who rely on them for child care in a tough position. Many KY Kids parents are essential workers.
Preschools provide the resource of child care to allow people to get back to work. But they’re not included in Kentucky’s phase 1B vaccine distribution list. The 1B phase does include K-12 teachers. The CDC recommended states include several other groups, including child care staff.
“I really feel like we should have been up more in the line, especially since we started before school teachers back in June and we’ve been here with the kids longer,” McNutt said.
“They were trying to use vacation days, or switching days like mom go to work or dad go to work, and they would try to do opposite days, but there’s sometimes when both of them had to stay home,” McNutt said.
McNutt said if people want the economy to improve, day care and preschool workers need to be vaccinated earlier.
Gov. Andy Beshear previously said the state does not have enough doses to accommodate day care and preschool workers in phase 1A. A petition, sponsored by the Child Care Council of Kentucky, asking the governor to move these workers up has not resulted in any changes to the vaccine roll out.
