A Paducah Head Start Preschool staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Wayne Walden of Paducah Public Schools.
The school system is following guidance from the Purchase Area Health Department, Walden stated, as the PAHD is handling all case investigation and contact tracing with cooperation from the school district. Those found to have been in “close contact” with the person will be contacted by PAHD and will receive instructions. Staff members or parents with a student who may have been exposed can expect a call from contact tracers at the Purchase Area Health Department, Walden reported.
Questions can be directed to PAHD at 270-444-9631 or go to kycovid19.ky.gov for more information.
Walden added that parents or guardians with specific questions can direct those to Amie Tooley, Healthy at School Officer, at amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or 270-444-5611, ext. 1020.
Also Thursday, the Ballard County school system reported that a preschool Head Start student tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to the school system, the child had not been at school since Sept. 10.
The Purchase District Health department said it did not believe any Ballard students were exposed at that time, because the positive child had not been at school within 48 hours of onset of symptoms. They believe the student was not exposed to the virus at school.
The health department is handling all case investigation and contact tracing, with cooperation from Ballard County Schools.
