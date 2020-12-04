Three southern Illinois men charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting on Aug. 8 in Paducah had their arraignment Thursday.
Demonta Woodward, of Mounds, and Christopher Howard and Jermaine Harris, both of Cairo, face numerous charges, including murder.
The shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 900 block of Boyd Street in Paducah. A Mounds man, 32-year-old Keyshawn Childress, was killed. Four other people were injured.
During a preliminary hearing for Howard and Harris in October, a Paducah police detective said one person who survived was shot 10 times. Another person was shot in the foot, another was shot multiple times in the leg, and another was shot in the arm and the leg.
The police department claims an ongoing feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo led to the shooting. Police say members of those two groups came to Paducah on Aug. 8 to attend Emancipation Day festivities. When those people saw each other on Boyd Street, they exchanged words before several of them pulled out handguns and fired multiple shots, witnesses told investigators.
All three will be back in court Feb. 5 for a pre-trial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.