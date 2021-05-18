Six Paducah Public Schools students that participated in National History Day won their division in the state competition. They will advance to the national competition to represent the school district.
Ashley Adkins is the state nominee for the 2021 Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year in the senior division.
Outstanding Political History Award: Elena Adkins, Azlyn Goodyke, Liam Black
Outstanding Kentucky History Award: Caroline Adkins
Junior Individual Exhibit: First Place — Rex Gay (PMS), The United States and the America: An Avoidable Tragedy on the Ohio River.
Junior Individual Website: First Place — Caroline Adkins (PMS), Speaking Through Stitches: How Quilts Have Communicated Through History.
Senior Group Documentary: First Place — Elena Adkins, Azlyn Goodyke, and Liam Black (PTHS), “All Governments Lie ... That’s a Pretty Good Rule:” The Communication of Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.
Senior Individual Performance: First Place — Kate Bidwell (PTHS), Communicating Creatively: How Annie Sullivan Worked to Eradicate Communication Barriers.
