Officials with both local electric utilities, Paducah Power System and Jackson Purchase Energy Corp., finalized a boundary agreement Monday both sides heralded as historic and long overdue.
The board members of both utilities met for a brief joint meeting at Paducah Power System. The two entities have not had a formal boundary agreement since a previous one was canceled back in December 1995.
PPS General Manager Dave Carroll and JPEC President/CEO Greg Grissom have been working on the agreement over the last several months.
“Greg and I have known each other for probably over two decades,” Carroll said. “I think there’s a spirit of cooperation between the two utilities that perhaps hasn’t existed as much in the past.{/span}
“I don’t believe that everyone realizes how much we do help each other out in times of need.”
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}According to Grissom, “This is an historic day for both entities. This is something that we both need. I think it sends a great message to the community and to our economic development partners that we can do better together.”
The lack of a formal boundary agreement sometimes led to confusion or delays in establishing service for commercial developments at the shared edge of their respective territories.
The 1972 Electric Territorial Boundary Act encourages the orderly development of retail electric service, grants an exclusive service territory and prohibits a utility from serving customers not in its certified territory. PPS and JPEC share approximately 61 miles of boundary.
Paducah Power serves 22,500 customers in Paducah/McCracken County. JPEC serves more than 30,000 consumer-members in all or portions of six counties: Ballard, Carlisle, McCracken, Graves, Marshall and Livingston.
