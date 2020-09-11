The Paducah Police Department drug unit is the first-ever recipient of the U.S. Attorney’s Law Enforcement Award.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced the award Thursday.
“Paducah has much to be proud of in its Police Department and the PPD drug unit, the core mission of which is to fight to remove the poison that threatens the most vulnerable among us and the violence caused by drug trafficking,” Coleman said. “The Keeton Corrections facility had long been a thorn in the side of this community and risk to its neighbors. Addressing that threat is a gold standard example of how the feds can come alongside our local law enforcement partners to maximize our ability to keep west Kentucky families safe.”
Coleman made the award commendation to Capt. Matt Smith, Sgt. Shawn Craven, and detectives Corey Willenborg, Beau Green, Nathan Jaimet Matt Scheer. It reads: “In recognition of your exceptional service to the citizens of the Western District of Kentucky. Your dedication and professionalism are in keeping with the highest standards of American law enforcement and reflect great credit on you, the Paducah Police Department, and all law enforcement officers who dedicate their lives to keeping the citizens of the Western District of Kentucky safe.”
The Paducah Police Department’s drug unit conducted a nearly two-month investigation into the drug running activities at a Paducah halfway house resulting in eight arrests, the news release of the award stated. With the assistance of Keeton Corrections and the Kentucky Office of Probation and Parole, detectives were able to execute numerous search warrants — including of the correctional facility. The searches revealed additional drugs and weapons, to include contraband that placed correctional officers at risk, the release stated.
Several of those arrested have been charged both at the state and federal level.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky is honoring the extraordinary efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement officials across the District. Additional awards will be presented throughout the district in the coming months.
