MADISONVILLE — The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville is seeking applicants for the position of Police Telecommunicator I. Post 2 covers Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster counties.
It requires a person that:
• Has excellent communication skills.
• Has the ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions.
• Can handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.
• Has the ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.
KSP telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and officers in the field. They serve to keep law enforcement officers, first responders, and the public safe at all times. The starting salary of a Telecommunicator I is $24,072.96 a year, plus a $900 clothing allowance. Telecommunicators also receive a $5,500 annual training stipend, after completion of the dispatch academy. Health, dental and vision insurance is available as well.
To apply, the applicant must be a high school graduate and shall not have been convicted of a felony or other crimes pursuant to KRS 15.540.
You may apply at https://careers.ky.gov to be added to the register. If you have any questions, contact Ronald Cobb, police telecommunications supervisor by email at Ronald.Cobb@ky.gov. Applications must be submitted no later than Dec. 15.
