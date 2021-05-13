A section of the Greenway Trail will be closed to the public for approximately two months starting on Monday, Paducah city officials said Wednesday.
The closure is between Greenway Trail mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind the Smoke Shop (2300 N. Eighth St.).
This project is part of the Paducah Floodwall Rehabilitation Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, officials said. During the temporary Greenway Trail closure, crews will be installing discharge pipes associated with the construction of a new floodwall pump station.
