EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A large contribution from a civic-minded donor, a medical partner and a proactive park district helped this southern Illinois community build a thriving indoor recreation/aquatic facility entering its fifth year.
The Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex is an 80,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2016. It is one of two Illinois rec centers, the other located in Marion, that Paducah officials have toured as part of their research into developing an indoor recreation/aquatic facility at Noble Park.
The complex includes a 10,600-square-foot, multi-sport court (basketball, volleyball, etc.); an aquatic center with a 25-yard, eight-lane pool; a separate therapy pool; and a fitness center with an elevated track and a variety of exercise equipment and options.
The Effingham complex cost approximately $15 million: $6 million from its namesake, Dr. Richard Workman, the founder of Heartland Dental; $6 million from the Effingham Park District through debt certificates; and $3 million from the community.
The facility is owned by the park district, which has its own taxing authority, and is separate from city administration. It is managed by Rink Management Services Corporation, based in Virginia, one of five companies that submitted proposals to manage the Paducah center.
The process, from initial concept to completion, spanned 16 years, said Jeff Althoff, the park district’s executive director.
The city began discussing different ideas back in 2000, even considering having it include an ice rink, he said.
While different options were discussed, “they couldn’t ever hardly agree on what should be in the building, how much to spend, and by the time they started to agree, it seemed like city council changed,” Althoff said.
“We (the park district) got involved about 10 years after them throwing that around.”
Through discussions between the two municipal entities, which included some property exchanges, the 22-acre site the complex now sits on came under the park district’s domain.
A constant throughout was the interest of Workman, Althoff said.
“He was involved in it from the beginning and wanted to see it for the community. He’s been very passionate about a facility like this since the ’70s. He wanted to see an indoor pool because he thought it would benefit the community.”
Althoff said the complex has operated “in the black” since it opened. For 2019, revenue totaled $840,000 and expenses, $750,000, a $90,000 difference.
A key part of the financial equation is the participation of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, which contracts for space within the complex for $11,300 a month.
“When we were in the planning process, we heard that the hospital was planning to build a facility with a small therapeutic pool in it. So we decided to reach out to see if they would like get involved with us,” Althoff said.
“When they sat down with us, they decided what we were planning was even better than what they were going to provide.”
The park district has a 15-year lease with the hospital.
“That helps because, one, if we wanted to make this work we didn’t want to raise taxes on anybody; and two, we wanted to keep memberships reasonable.
Having them as a leasing body helped us do those things,” he said.
The hospital and Midland States Bank both donated $100,000 each to create a scholarship fund for youth who might otherwise not be able to pay, Althoff said.
Althoff conceded that there was concern among taxpayers about the cost of the facility, from the time the complex was first discussed by the city to when the park district took the reins.
“We do have some naysayers, and it’s always been about taxes, and not wanting to pay for something that they personally aren’t going to use,” he said.
The park district is diligent about how it funds capital improvements throughout the park system, he said.
While he understands that sentiment about taxes, he points to the community benefits of the park district, including public playgrounds.
“I could say, ‘What are your kids going to do if we don’t have those things?’ You’ve got to have stuff for people to do in the community ... that’s what makes it a community.”
Althoff said Rink Management was involved in the initial discussions with the city, and when the park district took over the project, the company was hired to manage the day-to-day operation.
The park district pays Rink Management approximately $40,000 a year, Althoff said. The executive director said that arrangement is beneficial to the park district because it would cost much more to have the facility’s 37 employees (which includes a six-member full-time management staff) covered under Illinois’ retirement system.
It also provides the district an extra layer of liability insurance, he said.
Patti Smith, a Rink Management employee who serves as the facility’s general manger, said the complex has 2,621 memberships which translates into approximately 5,285 members.
The complex has 10 different membership cost categories, ranging from $25 (in-district seniors 65 and older) to $68 (family outside of the district).
Smith estimates the complex draws patrons from a 60-mile radius. In addition to traditional fitness options, the family-friendly facility also has day care and after-school programs available.
“Day care and child care is definitely a need here in the community,” Smith said. “That’s one way we felt we could try to help.”
There are two swim teams that utilize the facility, and several swim meets are planned this year.
In addition, the complex supports a number of community-related events, including a triathlon with the proceeds going to three different foundations, Smith said.
Aaron Pattillo, 45, of Effingham, has been a member for about three years. He is confined to a wheelchair following a mosquito bite five years ago in which he contracted West Nile virus.
“As far as this fitness facility is concerned, it’s probably one of the best facilities for me,” he said, explaining that he has muscle control only from his pectorals up.
“I can transit to various stationary machines and use (other equipment) like the dumbbells,” he said.
The facility draws from a wide range of users, Pattillo said.
“You see all ages, the elderly to the young. For a town of only (a little over) 12,000 people, this is a $15 million facility. It’s quite a feather in Effingham’s cap, I have to say.
“When you take into consideration the amount of people that use this facility, it’s actually kind of convenient for what it offers, especially for people like me that are willing to take advantage of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.