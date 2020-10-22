Polling place impatience

Daneé Knight and Gloria Collier (right) leave the McCracken County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon after finding out the wait for early voting would be longer than anticipated due to high voter turnout. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs told the Sun that 600 people cast their ballot Wednesday, and 4,431 have voted early so far.

 DEREK OPERLE | The Sun

