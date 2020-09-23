Police on Tuesday arrested two Paducah residents, reportedly found naked and nearly naked, on charges related to a break-in of a local business.
According to Paducah police, a security company called the Paducah 911 Center at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday and said an alarm was sounding at Aloha Pools & Spa, 3521 Park Plaza Road. The company had called the business and said a woman named “Samantha” had answered the telephone, and that she sounded anxious. A representative of Aloha Pools & Spa told dispatchers no one should be inside the business at that hour.
Police responded and reported finding the front doors open. Officers said they saw a woman inside the business, wearing only a bra. Officers said the woman, identified as Samantha Campbell, 30, of Oaks Road, was not speaking logically and was allegedly intoxicated. They said she had destroyed computers and other items in the business.
Outside the business, police said, officers found a man, identified as Anthony Lamoureux, 50, of Goodman Street, naked in an above-ground swimming pool inside a fenced-in area. Lamoureux, who police also believed was intoxicated, reportedly told officers he, Campbell and another woman had been drinking at a local bar and drove to Aloha Pools & Spa after the bar closed. He showed the officers where he had entered the fenced-in area through a hole in the fence, police said.
Campbell was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and alcohol intoxication, and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.
Lamoureux was arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication and second-degree criminal trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.