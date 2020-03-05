Three employees of various Paducah liquor and convenience stores face charges that they sold alcohol to a minor during a Paducah Police Department special investigation.
Angela Kay Wheeler, 51, Robert Seth Clark, 25, and Herman Lee Smith, 67, all face one count of selling an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
Police said a 18-year-old girl attempted to buy alcohol Monday evening at 14 establishments in the city.
While 11 establishments refused to sell her alcohol, she successfully purchased drinks at Star Mart on Bridge Street, Cheers on Cairo Road and A&J Liquors ON Sixth Street, police reported.
Officers said the investigation was initiated after police received “numerous complaints” of alcohol sales to minors.
