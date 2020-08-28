Paducah police arrested two people Thursday after a tip led detectives to a reported stolen boat on Georgia Street.
According to police, detective Corey Willenborg received information that James Greer, 59, of Georgia Street, might be in possession of a boat stolen from Massac County, Illinois. Detectives went to Greer’s home around 11 a.m. and found a boat matching the description of the stolen one, police said.
Brucelyn Thomas, 54, was at the home, and during a conversation with Willenborg, police said she admitted there were drugs and drug paraphernalia in a camper on the property. She reportedly gave methamphetamine and two pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine to Willenborg, and was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. There also was an outstanding bench warrant for Thomas’ arrest, charging her with failure to appear, police said.
Greer arrived home a short time later, and detectives checked the serial numbers on the boat. It was determined to be the missing boat, and Greer reportedly told police he helped another man take it from a barn in Massac County. Police said he told them that he paid the other man $400 and kept the boat. According to police, Greer also admitted that the methamphetamine found in the camper was his.
He was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both he and Thomas was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
