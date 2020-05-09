The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with the identification of an attempted burglary suspect.
On Thursday, deputies were notified of an attempted burglary of Reidland Pharmacy, 5433 Benton Road. The sheriff’s office said that about 10:15 p.m., a man attempted to force open the drive-thru window in an effort to enter the business. The pharmacy’s security system captured images of the suspect, as well as alerted owners of the incident.
The suspect is a white male believed to be in his mid-20s with a full beard. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and a two-tone blue baseball cap.
If anyone recognizes the person, notify the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719, Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL (8355), or via text by texting the key word WKY and your information to TIP411 (847411).
