Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man charged with assaulting another man last week.
Erich L. Sternberg, 54, of West Park Drive, is charged with second-degree assault.
Police were called at 1:45 p.m. April 21, to a convenience store on Hinkleville Road. They reported finding Randy A. Roy of Hopkinsville sitting on the edge of the parking lot, bleeding from wounds to his head. Roy was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Police said Roy told them that Sternberg had assaulted him for unknown reasons. A short time later, Sternberg called Paducah’s E911 Telecommunications Center and told a dispatcher that he had assaulted Roy because Roy stole his wallet, police said.
Anyone with information about Sternberg's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
