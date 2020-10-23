Paducah police are investigating the theft early Thursday morning of an undetermined amount of money from an ATM.
Officers responded to an alarm at the Paducah Bank ATM, located on the parking lot of Banks Market. Surveillance video showed three people in a red Ford extended-cab pickup truck. Two of them broke into the ATM and stole cash.
The pickup truck, which was stolen from Jefferson Street in Paducah, was located several blocks away from the ATM just after 7 a.m. Thursday. Police believe the thieves abandoned the truck and fled, possibly in a dark-colored SUV. They are believed to have headed west on Interstate 24; police located pieces of the ATM along the interstate near mile markers 4 and 5.
Anyone with information about the theft or who saw a red extended-cab pickup truck in the area of Banks Market about 3:25 a.m. Thursday is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.