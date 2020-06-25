Police nab man after truck taken

Police arrested a Paducah man Wednesday after they said he stole a truck within minutes of being released from jail on an unrelated matter.
A man called Paducah police at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday and reported he saw a black male wearing a black jacket drive down South Fifth Street in his 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck. The caller said the keys had been left in the truck, and it had been parked on the City Hall parking lot at Fifth and Clark streets.
The truck was located in the 900 block of Leake Avenue a short time later. McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Croft and his K9 partner tracked from the truck to an apartment in the 1200 block of South Ninth Street.
Antonio Jones, 20, was located inside the apartment and matched the description given by the truck owner, police said. He was questioned about the incident, and reportedly told police he had just been released from McCracken County Jail and was walking past when he saw the keys to the truck on the ground by the front tire. Jones said he has no driver’s license, but that he was in the truck only a few minutes and that he drove it straight to his uncle’s house, police said.
Surveillance video shows the truck was stolen about 11 a.m., just minutes after Jones was released from jail. Inside the vehicle, officers allegedly found Jones’ release paperwork from the jail.
Jones was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (automobile, more than $500 but less than $10,000) and booked back into McCracken County Regional Jail.
