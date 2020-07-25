A Tennessee man was arrested Friday after police say he assaulted his girlfriend with a knife Thursday night in Paducah.
Padu- cah police were called to the 400 block of South 19th Street just before 10 p.m. for a report of a woman bleeding from her arm and screaming for help. When officers arrived, the incident report stated, they found the victim on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound to her arm.
The victim told police she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Scotty L. Doss, 56, of Almo, Tennessee, resulting in him allegedly cutting her with a large knife with a serrated blade. The victim also had injuries to her face, police said.
Doss left before police arrived and was the subject of a search. He was later detained in Almo, Tennessee, and arrested by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with second-degree assault and taken to the Crockett County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
