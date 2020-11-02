A Paducah man faces several charges after he fled on foot from a traffic stop Saturday evening, Paducah police reported Monday.
Officer Brandon Jones stopped a vehicle at North 19th and Clay streets, and a man jumped from the front passenger seat and ran off. Other officers arrived and began chasing the man through alleyways and backyards of homes. During the chase, an officer fell, dislocating his shoulder, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The man who fled — Rocky R. Reese Jr., 22 — was caught by Officer A.J. Parrish in the backyard of a home in the 2200 block of Harrison Street. A witness saw Reese throw a backpack into bushes near where he was caught, police said. In the backpack, Parrish reportedly found two bags of marijuana, a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia.
Officers found a handgun in the floorboard of the vehicle and believe that Reese threw it there when he jumped from the vehicle and fled, police said.
A computer check revealed a warrant charging Reese with parole violation. He was arrested on the warrant and charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in marijuana.
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
