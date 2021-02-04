Paducah police arrested a Levin Avenue man after they say he threatened a man with a handgun and fired the handgun, striking an unoccupied vehicle.
Quenterrius L. Frazier, 25, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
The alleged victim told police he went to his mother’s home on South Ninth Street in response to an altercation between his mother and Frazier. He found Frazier in his mother’s car and a struggle ensued, police said. The man told police that Frazier retrieved a handgun from the vehicle and pointed it at him, threatening him. The man ran to his mother’s home, and said he heard two gunshots outside.
Police found the right rear window and the headliner of the mother’s car were damaged by gunshots. Officers located Frazier in the 1300 block of South Eighth Street, and reported finding the gun hidden in some brush nearby. Police said Frazier admitted he had fired the shots, but said he did not shoot toward the victim.
Frazier was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence, and on a bench warrant charging him with failing to appear
Frazier was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
