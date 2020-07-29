Police arrested a Paducah a man who allegedly shot another man in the head Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on North Seventh Street.
Paducah police were called just before 3:30 p.m. and told a man had been shot and was en route to the hospital in a private vehicle. Officers were able to speak to the victim briefly, and he told them that William R. Moore, 20, of South 25th Street, had shot him. A witness confirmed that information, police said.
The victim, Tyreik Simmons, 23, was transferred to an out-of-state hospital in reported critical condition, police said.
Police arrested Moore around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and he was booked into the McCracken County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a felon, police said.
