A man caught on surveillance video peering in the window of a home on Clay Street was charged Friday afternoon with burglary and menacing, Paducah police said.
A man broke into a home on Clay Street through a back door just after 1 a.m. Friday. The resident’s nephew was awakened by the intruder, who then fled, police said. The nephew did not tell his aunt to the break-in until Friday morning, and she immediately called police.
The woman’s Ring surveillance system showed the man entering an enclosed front porch and opening a storm door, police said. He looked into the window, then eventually left the porch. It was then that he went to the back door and broke in, according to police.
Shortly after the break-in, a resident several blocks away called police to report a suspicious person attempting to enter their apartment. Police located Richard James Brock, 39, at 19th Street and Kentucky Avenue and arrested him on a charge of public intoxication.
An employee of McCracken County Regional Jail late Friday morning recognized Brock as the man on the surveillance video. Detectives interviewed Brock and he admitted he had attempted to open doors on random houses, looking for a woman with whom he could have sex, according to police. He also admitted he had entered the house on Clay Street, but fled when he woke the young man sleeping there, police said.
Brock was charged with second-degree burglary and menacing, and was returned to jail.
