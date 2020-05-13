Police investigating Fountain Ave Homicide

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Paducah Police found a woman dead near the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Harrison Street, officers said.
Police responded to the home after a report of shots fired shortly before 1:30 p.m. and found the woman in the yard of a home.
For hours after the call, neighbors remained outside discussing the incident and the alleged victim, whose name was not confirmed by police Tuesday.
A few who identified themselves as family members of the deceased woman drove to the home cordoned off with caution tape and briefly spoke to police and Coroner Amanda Melton.
Officers said a man fleeing the area on a bicycle was arrested a few blocks away on 12th Street, shortly after police arrived at the scene.
Police did not release the name of the suspect, characterizing the investigation as “in the very early stages,” but said they were treating the incident as a homicide.
Records at the McCracken County Jail indicated a 56-year-old man was arrested on murder and other charges Tuesday, but police declined to confirm whether that arrest was related to the Fountain Avenue incident.
