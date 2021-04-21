This weekend, the Paducah Police Department will partner with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital to give the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, Paducah Police said Wednesday.
Bring pills for disposal to the parking lot of Mercy Health- Paducah Medical Pavilion, 225 Medical Center Drive (just off Lone Oak Road), between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. In case of rain, the drop-off site will be moved to the on-site COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru building.
No liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted, only pills and patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
In the years since the national Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) drug take-back program began, law enforcement agencies across the nation have collected thousands of tons of unwanted prescription medications. Medicines that remain in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
“This is a perfect opportunity for residents to get rid of their unwanted medications,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said. “Many families have left-over prescription drugs, or a loved one has died and the family is left with their medications to dispose of. The drug take-back day gives them a chance to do so in a safe manner.”
