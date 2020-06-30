A Paducah man slated to be sentenced this week on child porn charges was shot and killed by law enforcement Monday.
Kentucky State Police and McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter identified the victim as John Parks, 57, a former volunteer fishing coach at McCracken County High School.
Sheriff Carter said McCracken County detectives learned last week that Parks was attempting to obtain fake documents and flee the area before his sentencing. The commonwealth attorney’s office was consulted, Carter said, “and the decision to revoke his bond was made.” That warrant became active Monday as deputies began trying to locate Parks.
A surveillance detail “positively” identified Parks, who had already altered his appearance, Carter said.
Detectives followed Parks to a location near Kentucky Oaks Mall, where they believed he was trying to obtain fake identification. As they approached Parks to take him into custody, he refused to comply with deputies’ orders, Carter said, and fled in the pickup truck he was driving.
Parks led deputies back to a residence he had been known to frequent on Court Avenue, Carter continued, and stopped in front of the home. As deputies approached the vehicle, “they defended themselves against Park’s actions at 3:37 p.m.,” Carter said.
State police said a deputy fatally shot Parks.
McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton pronounced Parks dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and Kentucky State Police Post 1.
Parks was arrested in February 2019 on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography. He was indicted in April 2019 on nine more counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Parks pleaded guilty Feb. 20 in McCracken Circuit Court and was scheduled to be sentenced to 18 months on Wednesday, Carter said.
