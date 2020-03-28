The Paducah Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team was mobilized Thursday to calm a man who was reportedly threatening to harm himself and shoot police officers
The team convinced the man to give himself up, police reported.
Police were called at 3:40 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Fairmont Street after a crisis line worker reported Teddy R. Roberts, 57, was threatening to harm himself. Roberts told the worker that he would shoot police officers if they came to his property, police reported.
Officers responded, cordoned off the area and spoke with Roberts. Police said crisis negotiators were called in, and one of them convinced Roberts to give himself up about an hour later.
According to the police report, Roberts was found to be intoxicated, and it was found that he did not need a mental health evaluation. A computer check reportedly showed that Roberts is a convicted felon, and a firearm was reportedly found inside his home along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Roberts was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into McCracken County Jail.
