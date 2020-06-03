Paducah police arrested a Paducah man Tuesday in connection with vandalism Sunday night at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Detectives arrested Decardia Key, 27, of North 12th Street, at 4:11 p.m. at his home on a warrant charging him with first-degree criminal mischief.
Paducah police were notified just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday of a large gathering of people on the parking lot of Kentucky Oaks Mall.
As officers were en route, witnesses notified Paducah E-911 dispatchers that some people had begun breaking windows. Officers arrived a few minutes later and saw a number of vehicles leaving the parking lot.
Officers found glass broken from the storefront of Five Below. Police received numerous tips and videos related to the incident and potential suspects, and credit the public’s assistance in solving this crime. Detectives followed up on those tips and obtained surveillance video from the store, and were able to positively identify Key as the person breaking the window of Five Below, police said.
Five doors and three upper window panels at the front entrance of the mall also were broken, and the investigation into that damage is continuing. Additional charges are possible.
Key was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
