A Princeton man was arrested after he damaged a hotel room and several cars in the parking lot of a neighboring hotel, and was found in a creek behind the businesses, Paducah police said.
Police were called at 6:22 a.m. Friday after hotel personnel reported Jeremy Sarcinella, 37, was destroying property. Officers found Sarcinella in a creek behind the hotel, throwing large rip rap rocks, and had to wade into the water to take him into custody, police reported.
The hotel manager showed Officer Jason Montgomery damage to the room, and Montgomery allegedly found a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the bathroom sink and a marijuana cigarette next to the bed, police said.
Officer Gretchen Morgan reportedly found several vehicles parked behind a neighboring hotel that had been allegedly damaged by the same rip rap rocks that Sarcinella had been throwing in the creek. Several of the vehicles’ windshields were broken and the hoods were damaged, police said.
Sarcinella was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and first-degree criminal mischief and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.