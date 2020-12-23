A Paducah man was arrested after he was accused of firing several gunshots at his girlfriend’s Little Avenue home, grazing her ankle and a striking a car, Paducah police reported Tuesday.
The 19-year-old victim called police about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, she said she had been at her boyfriend’s apartment and they had argued. She said she had just gotten home and was outside near her grandmother’s car when she saw her boyfriend, Bryan Lamont Davis, 21, pull up in front of the home and stop. She said Davis fired several gunshots in her direction and left, police said.
Officers reportedly found four bullet holes in the car and one in a metal pail. Police said one of the bullets grazed the victim’s right ankle. She was treated at the scene by Mercy Ambulance and Paducah Fire Department personnel, but did not go to the hospital.
Davis was located at his home on Elmdale Road. He was interviewed and told Det. Kevin Wilson where the firearm was located, according to police. Officers served a search warrant at Davis’ home and reportedly found the firearm where Davis said it would be.
Davis was arrested on charges of second-degree assault-domestic violence and first-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
