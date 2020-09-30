One man was arrested and a juvenile was charged after they were caught with counterfeit money Monday afternoon, Paducah police reported.
An employee of a business in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road called police at 2:30 p.m. after two men attempted to pay for merchandise with a $20 bill, police said. Officers said the clerk told them that he thought the bill was suspicious and he used a money marking pen, which identified the bill as counterfeit. The clerk refused to accept the $20 bill, and the two men took the bill and left the store.
The employee provided a description of the men’s vehicle, and officers Dylan Cook and Matt Jones stopped the car at Olivet Church and Harris roads. A backseat passenger, a 17-year-old from McCracken County, had in his possession several counterfeit $100, $50, $20 and $5 bills, police said, many of which were printed on one side only. He was cited on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and released to his father.
Driver Kaleb H. Walker, 24, of Smyrna, Tennessee, matched the clerk’s description of the man who tried to pass the counterfeit $20 bill, police said. He was arrested a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.