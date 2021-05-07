Two people were charged after Paducah Police responded early Thursday to a report of a man with a gun at an apartment complex on Trimble Street.
When officers arrived, they found Darrell D. Houston, 22, of Clark’s River Road, sitting in a car in the 2700 block of Trimble Street, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
As officers the area, they heard a woman screaming. They found a 17-year-old girl and a man in a stairwell nearby. In the stairwell, Sgt. Steve Thompson found a .380-caliber handgun, the news release indicated.
Police said the man told them the girl tried to rob him and he took the gun away from her.
Upon investigation, officers determined Houston had brought the girl to the apartment complex to “rob the victim,” police said.
Authorities said Houston admitted ownership of the handgun, although he is a convicted felon.
Houston was arrested and the woman was taken into custody on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Houston was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree robbery (facilitation) and possession of marijuana.
Houston was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail, and the girl was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
