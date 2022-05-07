Spring is such a gorgeous time of the year. A time of year when it appears as though every flower, shrub and tree is in full bloom. As shrubs and trees leaf out, they seem defer to flowers and recede into the background.
Thanks to hybridizers who brought break-through in size, spring to and through fall, continual blooming shrubs that are minimal care, no pruning, disease resistance, and drought and heat tolerance.
The top Proven-Winners include Oso Easy (in-ground or container) and Knock-out (hedge) roses that do not need deadheading.
There are many types of hydrangea from which to choose. H. panicle named for its cone-shaped flowers, lasts for three months, opens white to green and matures to pink and red supported on strong stems. Fire Light Tidbit is the newest and smallest dwarf at 2-3” and while standard Quick Fire Fab is 6-8’.
Annabelle is the most famous and only true H. arborescens rebloomer. These hydrangeas can be pruned any time of the year except just prior to blooming. No guessing.
Syringa sp. (lilac) Double Take Flowering Lilac (Bloomerang Dark Purple, Bloomerang Dwarf Purple, and Bloomerang Dwarf Pink) series produces smaller flowers and leaves while ‘exceptionally disease resistant’ to powdery mildew and bacterial disease that plagues old-fashioned lilacs. Fertilize monthly now through July and keep moist to encourage reblooming.
When I test grow plants, they are not given special treatment. The above have endured total neglect by me and are thriving.
The newest Hibiscus syriacus, Rose of Sharon varieties are almost seedless. No more perpetual weeding seedlings. Blooms last 1-2 months and are loved by hummers and pollinators. Flowers on standard-sized Chiffon and Satin to the smallest Pollypetite, the smallest variety, are blue to pink and white single/double blue to pink and white.
Perfecto Mundo Reblooming Azaleas are in bloom now and will rebloom, rest, and rebloom mid/late summer through frost. Feed with rose fertilizer through July. Like many of the above, they do not need deadheading.
Weigela florida, Sonic Bloom Pin Weigela flowers late spring/early summer into fall. Trumpet-shaped red, pink, white and yellow flowers that often bloom at the same time are hummingbird favorites. Additionally, no pruning, deer resistance and tolerates drought.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Plant nectar-producing beebalm, columbine, daisies, daylilies, petunia(old variety), and salvia for hummingbirds. And for other birds, aster, coneflower, violets.
Sow morning glories now that maple leaves are full size.
When working granular fertilizer in and around plants, avoid contact with the plant’s foliage.
Clean, sharpen, and disinfect blades before putting them up, and dry hand-tools. Use WD-40 to lubricate hinges.
Trees and shrubs — Remove ivy or other vining on trees. A branch fully covered will break the branch break off. Prune fothergilla after blooming ceases. To reduce the size, remove 1/3 of each branch. Repeat the next two years. According to Davey Tree Company, plant these low maintenance, non-invasive roots systems: crabapple, flowering dogwood, American holly, American hornbeam, Japanese maples, and serviceberry. Bird lovers plant chokeberry, black cherry, winterberry, and hawthorn.
Vegetables — The moon is in a killing phase this weekend. The 14th-15th are fertile days. Cage, trellis, or ladder(V-shaped frame to support each arm) tomato plants for support. There are two types of tomatoes — intermediate that continue to produce fruit and determinate that produce once. Pinch intermediate(only) tomato suckers(shoots at the axil) below the lowest blooms to force growth above. Do not remove so many suckers that sun will scald the tomatoes to reduce nutrients to the plant. If the soil is sandy, add magnesium to tomatoes to prevent curling and yellowing of leaves.
EVENTS
Wednesday’s Kentucky Horticulture Webinar, 11:30 am. https://kentuckyhortnews.com .All session are recorded and found on the KentuckyHortNews.com site.
Carolyn Roof, the Sun's gardening columnist
