This year you decided to have a vegetable garden. Congratulations. You will love fresh picked or dug fruits and vegetables. The taste difference between purchased and home-grown is amazing.
Be realistic when planning the garden. In addition to what vegetables you want to grow, take into consideration the four H’s: How much space; How much time; How much investment; and How much each plant produces.
Make a list of what vegetable each person loves, will eat, and decide if you want to share the produce. Do you want what can be eaten on a daily basis or do you plan to freeze, can, dehydrate or share?
Determine how much each plant will produce. Catalogs and Extension Service literature are great sources. Draw a planting plan noting plants sizes and when each matures if planning on a spring, summer and/or fall garden.
List plants needs: how often and how much plants need to be watered and fertilized, and when to be harvested.
Depending on the space available and how large you want the garden, it can be a fenced-in dedicated space, raised planters, container planters, trained up a trellis, or interspersed with flower beds. For convenience and fresh herbs, plant in containers near the kitchen door. The only criteria are six hours to a full day of sun, well-drained soil and a convenient water source. For container-grown plants, use new potting mix each year to eliminate the possibility of insects and disease in the old soil. Limit the depth of rows or beds to the distance you can easily reach: usually 4 feet for a two-sided bed and 2 feet for a one-sided.
As plants finish producing, remove them and plant later-producing plants.
Enjoy your harvest. Keep a record of when and what was harvested of each plant or group, as well as what to eliminate or expand on next year, plant failure, and disease and insects.
THINGS TO DO
This “winter” has been more spring-like than winter. Each day in the garden is different. Margaret Roach’s “A Way to Garden” advises to “make like a daffodil. Poke your head up and have a look around … (be) ready to act when the forces are willing, but be patient, too.”
• Birds and Butterflies — Clean out bird houses. Provide materials for their nests by tucking dryer lint and short strings on shrub branches. Monarchs have departed their Mexican wintering and are returning north. Order milkweed seeds or plants, their only larval food, for their mid-August stop here on return to Mexico’s Central Highlands.
• Garden — Uncover plants as they send up foliage and bloom, keeping in mind it is not unusual to have a cold snap in March known as Daffodil Winter. Cover tender plants as needed. Order herbaceous and tree peonies. Prune winter damage to tree peonies and remove peony and root stock suckers at the base. For small spaces or as accents, add Hydrangea arborescens “Invincible Mini,” H. paniculata “Little Lime,” H. macrophylla (large leaf) “Mini Penny” or H. quercifolia “Pee Wee” to the garden. All are 3-3.5 inches and bloom June through September in sun to part shade.
• Trees — Phenology is the relationship of plants to each other and to the weather. The wild pears are blooming along Interstate 24 near MSU-Paducah, which traditionally indicates that dogwoods will begin to bloom in three weeks. Check plants for tent caterpillars and remove small infestations as they appear. Prune out or wrap around a stick to destroy larger tents. Hand pick bagworms and destroy.
Dense foliage shrubs such as boxwood take better to geometric pruning. Shear vertical sides wider at the base to produce dense growth by exposing it to sun. Weeping shrubs such as forsythia and other larger leafed and weeping shrubs require more pruning to keep them in geometric shapes. They are best pruned by cutting back selected branches to retain their height and opening up to the sun.
EVENTS
March 20-21 — POSH Home & Garden Show, Paducah Expo Center, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
April 25 — Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Extension Office, 231 Main St., Eddyville, KY 42038. Phone 270-388-2341.
