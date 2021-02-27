Last week’s snow quickly disappeared, but that does not mean that winter is over or that we won’t receive more snow this season. Hopefully, not as much nor the record breaking temperatures that accompanied it. We do have one more month before spring is officially here.
The trend of increases in edible and ornamental gardening continues due in large part to COVID as well as the realization that home-grown vegetables taste better and are healthier for us. That trend has not gone unnoticed by plant companies.
More and more online nurseries are making it easy for us to buy plant collections by offering plant groups specifically for conditions, colors or themes such as pollinator, deer resistant and fragrant.
Whether beginner or experienced, the pre-selected by professional horticulturalists includes a picture of plants container or bed planted with variations. It removes guessing as to what plants complete each other in color throughout the season, shape, texture and environmentally. And, the collection cost is less than if plants or seeds are bought individually. Selects include sun/shade, wet/dry, annual/perennial, flowering/foliage, and edible/ornamental or mixture of both.
White Flower Farms’ Building Blocks for Success collections includes “Symphony in Shade,” an all green and silver that “with contrasting rich burgundy, all the while showcasing a variety of foliage forms for a truly spectacular effect.” The six-plant collection is $10, less than individually purchased.
Renee’s Garden Seeds offers a series of Bonus Packs including Beekeepers Mix (21 varieties that attracts pollinators, $7.99), canisters Scatter Garden Seeds including For Cutting (25 varieties for $13.95) and several for children Special Seed Blend such as Fairy Garden Mix (six varieties, $3.19) that is “easy and reliable for both children and adults.”
Burpee offers Windowsill Herb Collection, Cool Weather Vegetable Garden, 3 Sisters (corn, squash and beans), and Easy to Grow Vegetable Collection of tomato, pepper, lettuce and bush beans among their collections. Collections range from $15.95-$19.95.
THINGS TO DO
“There seems to be so much more winter than we need this year” — Kathleen Norris, contemporary poet and author.
• Garden — Pull back mulch to check on emerging spring foliage. Spray pre-emergence on the bare ground to kill annual weeds. Return mulch or leaf cover to a depth of 3 inches. Cut back ornamental grasses and perennial foliage. Check out your favorite online nurseries for spring and summer sales.
• Trees — Prune winter burn and dead boxwood and holly branches into live wood. Alcohol clean pruners after each to prevent spreading any disease. Remove broken tree limbs. Cut back into un-splintered wood. Branches should not be cut flush to the trunk but to the ring of special cells. They will form a scab over the cut allowing the cut to heal naturally. For large and high branches, contact a certified and licensed tree company.
• Vegetables — Plastic knives make good plant markers. Use a permanent marker to write the seed name on the handle. Sow beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, lettuce, kale, onions, parsley, peppers, spinach and tomato this week. Plant English peas no later than St. Patrick’s Day. Plant similar plants (legumes, root, fruiting and leaf) together and rotate them clockwise each year. Rotation improves soil and reduces soil-borne diseases and pests.
VIRTUAL EVENTS
• Now through April 16 — Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale. To order: Visit lcmga.yosite.com, or phone 270-388-2341. Pick up on April 24, 8 a.m.-noon. UK Extension Office, 231 Main St., Eddyville.
• March 4 — “Best Plants for Pollinators”, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and
• March 11 — “Best Native Plants.” Both live-streaming, 2 p.m., $15 each. The programs will be recorded and available for viewing until May 30. Registration: https://cincinnatizoo.org/horticculture/horticulture_events.
• March 11 — “Windowsill Garden,” Lyon County Home Horticulture Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Zoom or Facebook Live. Information: 270-388-2341.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof@att.net.
