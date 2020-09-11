Our lawns have never been greener than this year. Below-normal temperatures and above-normal rain have given us lawns to rival those seen in magazines and on television commercials. To continue to have a perfect or near-perfect lawn next year, just follow a few easy steps.
Before beginning, determine whether all that is needed is a fall clean-up for spring, spot repair or an entirely new lawn. Once that is decided, then you know what you can or want to do, or if you need to contact a reputable lawn care business.
The following you can do:
1. Kill weeds in the grass including dandelions, clover and crabgrass. They deprive nutrients enabling them to get a head start in the spring. Treat with a herbicide. It may require several applications, and follow the directions on the label.
2. Remove or mow leaves as they fall. Leaves left on the ground over winter will mat, suffocating grass and encourage mold and mildew.
3. Fertilizing as temperatures drop puts less stress on the grass, while allowing it to re-energize and develop thicker and deeper roots.
4. Spot repair by removing all vegetation, rake to break the soil, and seed with the same variety of grass. If the variety is not known, spread a thick layer of repair mix, step on it lightly to improve soil contact, water and continue for two weeks.
Next may be more than you want to do or can do yourself:
When reworking the entire lawn, it is easier to use an aerator that will give seeds better contact with the soil and a stronger root system. Because of excess rain, it is especially important in clay or poor draining areas. Depending on the size of your lawn, you may want to rent the aerator or hire a lawn care service.
Next week: How to aerate and plant.
THINGS TO DO• Garden — Remove weed seedlings gently and dig out tap-root weeds so as not to break their roots. Purchase mums that have the most tight buds, but enough open ones to see the true color. Extend cosmos, marigolds and zinnias blooming by deadheading. Add arum, Japanese anemones and Russian sage for fall color. Prune hydrangeas to the first leaf of new growth. If you have an old bush, cut to the ground and prune in the spring. Leave Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti outside until the evening temperature is consistently 40-50 degrees. Order tulips to plant in October. Insert plastic knives next to bulbs when planting to avoid digging up bulbs and other plants now and later.
• Trees and shrubs — Cut magnolia branches to dry for holiday decorations. Criss-cross cut the stems, put the stems in a mix of equal parts antifreeze and water. Let stand in the mix for two months, adding more water as needed. Glycerin (1-3 water) soaked leaves last longer, but it is much better but hard to find.
• Herbs — Tie vegetable refrigerator bags around caraway, dill, chervil and fennel to collect their seeds. Pot up basil, chives, mint, oregano, parsley and thyme.
• Vegetables — To make spring tilling much easier, remove all debris, till and plant a cover crop or mulch. Fall tilling makes it much easier to break up the soil in the spring. The ground still is warm enough to transplant fall vegetables, especially members of the cole family. Inspect plants for aphids (hose strong spray them off); and velvety green cabbage worm (look for frass at the base) and squash vine borer (orange body and black wings). To control, look for holes and inject Bt. two weeks before harvest. Sprays are ineffective.
• Plant by the moon — Best planting is the 11-13th, and 15th and 17th for flowering plants. Do not plant on the 13th or 14th.
• Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26, Fall Harvest Market at the Icehouse parking lot, 120 N. Eighth St., Mayfield. It is a grab and go with mums and pumpkins for sale.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.