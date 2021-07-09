The board of trustees of Paducah Junior College Inc., the charitable foundation of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, recently elected officers for fiscal year 2021-22.
The new officers were elected at the May board meeting and assumed their positions July 1.
Chair: Chris Black, president of Ray Black and Son Inc.
Vice Chair: Teresa Spann, principal of McNabb Elementary School.
Treasurer: Susan Ybarzabal, vice president at CFSB, McCracken County Banking Center.
Secretary: Lorraine Schramke, controller at Paducah Ford.
At-Large: Guthrie Allen, attorney.
Additional trustees include Bruce Brockenborough, Ann Denton, Joe Framptom, Anne Gwinn (immediate past chair), Sid Hancock, Dr. Anton Reece, Mike Sims, Dr. William Wheeler, Ken Wheeler, and John D. Williams.
Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer are non-voting, ex-officio members of the board. Lee Emmons, vice president of advancement at WKCTC, is PJC executive director.
Upcoming meetings of the PJC Board of Trustees are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, Oct. 2, Feb. 17, 2022, and May 19, 2022, in the PJC Boardroom in WKCTC’s Carson Hall. A joint meeting with the WKCTC Board of Directors is scheduled for noon on Nov. 18 in the Anderson Bistro at WKCTC.
— Submitted
