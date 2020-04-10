The Paducah Independent School District Board took the first steps in building a new Head Start preschool building by approving a $13.16 million capital funds request.
That approval came at a special meeting held Thursday morning.
The request is required by the Kentucky Department of Education in order to allow flexibility in the use of school district capital funds without forfeiting the district’s eligibility to participate in the School Facilities Construction Commission program.
The school district will receive $14.5 million in federal Disaster Relief Act grant funding to pay for building a new preschool center for Paducah Head Start. The current building was flooded by rain between 2017 and 2019.
The district board also approved establishing a line of credit of up to $500,000 to help with acquiring property for the preschool center. The district hopes to build the center near the new Paducah Innovation Hub.
• After the board approved construction documents for security construction for Clark, McNabb and Morgan elementary schools and Paducah Tilghman High School, Superintendent Donald Shively provided the timeline for that construction.
“We think the approval for the documents will come from the Kentucky Department of Education by April 14,” he said. “Advertising would go out around April 16. We will have a pre-bid meeting on April 23, then we’ll open up the buildings for contractors to look at.
“We’re look at bids being due, tentatively, by May 5 and then, May 18 or sooner, do a special meeting for approval of bids.”
Shively said he hoped construction would begin in June so that more would be completed by the time school would begin in August.
