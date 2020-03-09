There was plenty of money to go around during the West Kentucky Community Foundation’s annual Philanthropy 360 event Thursday in downtown Paducah.
Several area nonprofits received micro-grants and annual endowment funds.
For more than six years, the charitable organization has hosted the event to provide an educational process for area nonprofits on how to write grants while also taking the opportunity to award money to different groups around the region.
“One of the ways that we like to educate groups is to disperse funds and present numbers of the amount of money that we give away on an annual basis,” WKCF CEO Tony Watkins said. “We want this to be a motivational factor, just to show groups what’s possible on an annual basis.”
Over $750,000 in funds from endowments that the foundation manages were dispersed to their regular recipients, including churches, educational groups, arts organizations and other community groups.
Later in the event, $15,000 in “micro-grants” were given out to area nonprofits competing across six different categories: community arts, educational attainment, health awareness, children’s programs, social service programs and community improvement.
“I think it’s healthy to bring nonprofit organizations together to network with one another. You get to see and hear what other organizations are doing and you’re going to learn something.
“We’re not in competition with one another. We’re in cooperation to try to make our community better.”
Twelve organizations were awarded $1,000: Ballard County Senior Center, Child Watch, Foundation of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Friends of LBL, Immanuel Preschool, Junior Achievement of Calloway County, Kairos Prison Ministry, Livingston County School District, Market House Theatre, Paducah Junior College Dental Program, Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center and Paducah Symphony Orchestra.
Each of these grants will be going to support a specific program for its recipient.
Immanuel Preschool’s will fund the implementation of a new outdoor learning environment.
“This is going to enable us to create an outdoor classroom for the 85 children that we serve,” said Dana Price, Immanuel Preschool director. “We’re very excited about bringing the classes out into the fresh air so that our kids can learn outside.”
Child Watch Executive Director Janie Criner was overjoyed to able to add $1,000 to the counseling and advocacy center’s efforts to prevent child abuse in the region.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to bring child abuse prevention education to area children and families,” Criner said. “This funding has a tremendous impact on our program, helping us deliver abuse awareness materials and resources to more than 27,000 children and adults in our community each year.
“This is so important because in order for children to thrive physically, socially and academically they must be empowered with the knowledge to recognize and report abuse or neglect.”
Six other groups were given $500: Book For Hope, Made To Stay, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, Murray Art Guild, Paducah Middle School and South Livingston PTO.
