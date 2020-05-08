Local businesses included in the first phase of Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to restart the state’s economy — and limit the spread of COVID-19 — will begin their “new normal” operations Monday.
In order to open in Phase 1 of Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative, businesses must comply with 10 general guidelines as well as any that are specific to their particular industry.
Some of the general guidelines include daily onsite temperature/health checks of employees, personal protective equipment availability, enforcing social distancing, offering sanitizer/hand-wash stations, restricting common areas and having a testing plan.
“We’re very encouraged that things are beginning to open up, and we hope that more will be opening up soon,” Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said.
“Of course, the safety and well-being of our community and our citizens has to be the No. 1 priority, but everybody’s anxious to get our businesses back open.”
The chamber has a COVID-19 resource page on its website, which includes local suppliers of PPE and financial assistance available.
Monday is also the day the governor said everyone working for or visiting a business that is reopening should be wearing a mask.
As long as the state’s progress in fighting COVID-19 is not threatened, the governor said retail businesses and houses of worship will be allowed to reopen May 20. Barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses can reopen May 25, and social gatherings up to 10 people can also resume at that time, Beshear said.
During his Thursday briefing, Beshear announced Phase 2 reopening plans. Restaurants may open at 33% capacity (unlimited outdoor seating with social distancing) on May 22; movie theaters and fitness centers can reopen June 1; campgrounds June 2; and childcare centers and low-touch and outdoor youth sports can resume June 15.
Phase 3, in which bars can reopen along with groups of people numbering 50 or less, will begin in July, the governor said.
Car dealerships and pet grooming facilities are among the industry segments allowed to open in Phase 1.
“We’re looking at getting back to some kind of new normal,” said Tripp Purdom, new car sales manager at Larry Stovesand GMC dealership in Paducah.
“We have masks for all our employees, and we’re going to make masks and gloves available to every customer that walks in.”
In addition to checking employees’ temperature, which is required, the dealership plans to check the temperature of customers, also.
“We do not have to do that, I just think it makes everybody feel a little bit more comfortable, that you’re going the extra mile,” Purdom said.
Car dealers had already been allowed to sell cars online. Under the reopening guidelines, the dealership will have to limit the number of customers in the showroom at one time.
Purdom also will have to limit a staple of his 35 years in the business — the handshake greeting.
‘It’s become a habit just to reach out for somebody’s hand,” he said. “I still reach out there. Some look at me funny, but a lot of people are not scared and they reach out and grab your hand.”
Dena Rowe, owner of Furkidz Pet Hotel, Spa & Daycamp in Paducah, will be offering a new, curbside service when her business reopens Monday.
“We’ve never offered this before, so we’re quite excited about our new normal,” she said. “We will have a table set up out front under our porch to check-in and check-out.”
Rowe said she already had a supply of PPE before the pandemic made those supplies mandatory.
“We’ve been repainting, cleaning and disinfecting in order to be ready when we got the reopen date from the governor,” she said.
“The difference for us at this point is that we will have to disinfect after our two-legged customers as well as our four-legged ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.