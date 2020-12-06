METROPOLIS, Ill. — Those interested in becoming candidates for the 2021 spring election still have a couple of weeks left to get their petitions ready.
Dec. 14 is the first day to file petitions with Dec. 21 being the last.
Offices on next year’s ballot are:
• Massac Unit 1 school board.
• Joppa-Maple Grove school board.
• City of Metropolis — Along with the office of mayor, four city council positions and the office of city clerk are up for election.
• City of Brookport — The offices of mayor, clerk and three aldermen are up for election.
• Village of Joppa — The president and trustees will be decided.
Also on the ballot will be members of Community College District 431 and trustees for the Regional Board of School.
Those interested in running for any of these positions still have time to pick up the necessary paperwork. Petition packets for the City of Metropolis, City of Brookport and Village of Joppa are available at the city clerk’s office located in each respective city hall. Petitions should be returned to these offices.
All other petitions are available at the Massac County Clerk’s office and should be returned there.
With the petitions, candidates must also file a Statement of Economic Interest.
The spring election will be held April 6, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.