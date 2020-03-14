Pet of the Week

Axel is a 1-year-old brown Lab mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He weighs 52 pounds.
Axel is a sweet and loving dog. He has lots of energy and loves being outside and playing in the water. He’s great with other dogs and children.
Axel is neutered, current on shots and microchipped.
You can visit Axel and other dogs and cats at the shelter today. Its hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, call 270-443-5923.
