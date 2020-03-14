Pet of the Week

Axel

Axel is a 1-year-old brown Lab mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He weighs 52 pounds.

Axel is a sweet and loving dog. He has lots of energy and loves being outside and playing in the water. He’s great with other dogs and children.

Axel is neutered, current on shots and microchipped.

You can visit Axel and other dogs and cats at the shelter today. Its hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 270-443-5923.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In