Pet of the Week

Choco is a 3-year-old brown pit bull mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He weighs 56 pounds. Choco is sweet and loving. He would enjoy being in a home with a family and a yard to play in. He doesn’t get along with some dogs. He also tested positive for heartworm but would get sent home with treatment.
Choco is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. If you’re interested in Choco or other dogs and cats at the shelter, call 270-443-5923, during business hours to schedule one-on-one appointments. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
