Pet of the Week

King is a roughly 2-year-old black and white Terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He weighs 67 pounds. King is a sweet dog who is house broken, good on a leash and does well with other dogs and cats. He knows how to heel, sit, stay and lie down. King is neutered, current on shots and microchipped.
If you’re interested in adopting King or another pet, call the shelter at 270-443-5923 to get the application started, as the adoption process has been adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
