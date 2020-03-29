Pet of the Week

Bugsy is a roughly 2-year-old brindle Pitbull mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. She weighs 50 pounds. Bugsy has been at the shelter since October. She’s sweet and gentle with children. She gets along with some dogs, so the shelter recommends bringing in any animals you have in the home for a meet and greet.
Bugsy is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. If you’re interested in Bugsy or other dogs and cats at the shelter, call 270-443-5923 during business hours to schedule one-on-one appointments. The hours are 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
