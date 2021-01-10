Buddy is a chocolate lab mix who
is 10 years old and weighs 95 pounds. He is neutered and is a very sweet senior dog who lost his home in a
house fire. He is up to date on all vaccines, but is heartworm positive
and on treatment, has cataracts, and
a lingering cough due to smoke inhalation and the heartworms. He has some trouble getting up and
down due to arthritis, but still likes to go for short walks. He would do best in a quiet home with someone experienced with geriatric pets. Whoever adopts Buddy should be willing and able to provide him with routine medical care to help keep him comfortable and happy.
The McCracken County Humane Society is doing all adoptions and intakes by appointment only due to COVID-19 restrictions. All adoptable animals can be seen on their website at www.mccrackenhumane.org. Call 270-443-5923 between the hours of 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays to schedule an appointment.
