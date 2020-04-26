Pet of the Week

Libby is a 6-year-old white and brindle boxer mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She weighs 64 pounds. Libby is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. She’s heartworm positive and on treatment.
Anyone interested in adopting Libby or another animal from the shelter can call 270-443-5923, as the adoption process was adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
