Pet of the Week

Craig is a 3-year-old pit mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He weighs 66 pounds. Craig is a great dog who knows common commands, such as sit, stay, shake and lie down. He is well behaved and fully potty trained.
Craig came to the shelter in bad shape and appeared to be attacked by another dog. The shelter staff didn’t think he would make it, but he pulled through “wonderfully.”
He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. If you’re interested in Craig or other dogs and cats at the shelter, call 270-443-5923 during business hours to schedule one-on-one appointments. The hours are 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.