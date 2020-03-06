Paula Bright Connell, CFP, senior vice president—wealth management, has been named to the UBS Global Wealth Management’s Presidents Council for 2020. The Presidents Council is reserved for the top 10% of financial advisors in the firm from across the country. Connell was also named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Connell has been in the financial services industry for 37 years spending her entire career with UBS.
Jamey R. Brown, CFP, senior vice president—wealth management, has been named to the UBS Global Wealth Management’s Presidents Council for 2020. The Presidents Council is reserved for the top 10% of financial advisors in the firm from across the country. Additionally, Brown was named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Brown has been in the financial services industry for 19 years spending his entire career with UBS.
Daniel C. Brown, CFP, vice president—wealth management, has been promoted to senior vice president—wealth management by UBS Global Wealth Management. Brown has been with UBS for 13 years. Prior to joining UBS, he worked locally as a CPA after moving back to Paducah in 2000.
Kristy Taliaferro, wealth strategy associate, has been promoted to senior wealth strategy associate by UBS Global Wealth Management. Taliaferro joined UBS 22 years ago and has spent her entire career with the firm.
Lisa Highfil, wealth management associate, has been promoted to senior wealth strategy associate by UBS Global Wealth Management. Highfil joined UBS 13 years ago having spent her time prior as a teacher in Paducah.
Adrienne Yeager, registered client service associate, has been promoted to wealth management associate by UBS Global Wealth Management. Yeager joined UBS four years ago having spent her time prior in the banking industry in Paducah.
