GEO Consultants Corp. (GEO), of Kevil, was recently awarded a $25 million contract by United States Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District to support federal civil works and infrastructure projects. Over the last 18 months, GEO has won federal contracts worth over $150 million. GEO has added 16 employees and plans to open offices in Knoxville, Tenn., and Galveston, Texas, to support ongoing and expected work. Chandni Joshi Jangid has joined the company as a project engineer for the Environmental Planning Group. She is a 2013 graduate of Heath High School and has a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky. She will complete her doctoral thesis in May 2021 and earn her PhD. in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky. }Abby Menkhus has also joined GEO as a project engineer for the Environmental Planning Group. She is a 2020 graduate of the Missouri University of Science and Technology and holds a B.S. degree in environmental engineering.
Morgan Breedwell is the new executive director at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Paducah. Previously, Breedwell served as assistant executive director at Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village in Old Hickory, Tenn. She has also served at Life Care Center of Columbia, Tenn. She has seven years of experience in senior care. Originally from Huntsville, Ala., Breedwell earned her bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Colorado State University. She currently resides in Paducah.
• • •
The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky has announced Jamey Locke as its new chief executive officer and Tori Smoyer as marketing liaison. Locke brings more than 25 years of health care leadership experience to OIWK. Smoyer brings more than 10 years of community relations and marketing experience to OIWK.
• • •
Mindy Cartwright, RT(R)(M)(CT), CN-BI, Baptist Health Paducah, has been certified as a breast patient navigator through the National Consortium of Breast Centers Inc. Cartwright worked as a mammography technologist at Baptist Health Paducah for 16 years, with 25 total years of experience in mammography, before becoming the breast navigator last year. She is registered by the American Registry for Radiologic Technologist in the areas of radiography, mammography and computed tomography. Cartwright navigates patients with an abnormal breast finding through breast cancer detection and care. She serves as a resource for providers, patients, co-workers, community and surgeons, and promotes the importance of breast cancer screening and follow through to the community.
• • •
River Valley AgCredit recently welcomed Sharon Hayden as a mortgage loan originator in its Paducah office. She is a graduate of Graves County High School and Mid-Continent University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. She has over 13 years’ experience in the banking and real estate industry.
